92°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Officers looking for group who stabbed man, stole his bicycle and wallet Sunday morning

8 hours 58 minutes 28 seconds ago Sunday, September 17 2023 Sep 17, 2023 September 17, 2023 8:45 AM September 17, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - Officers are looking for three people who stabbed a man, stole his bicycle and wallet then left him on the sidewalk Sunday morning. 

The Baton Rouge Police Department said the man walked into a hospital around 8 a.m. Sunday with three stab wounds to his back. The man told officers that two men and a woman stabbed him and then stole his things near the corner of South 12th Street and Terrace Avenue. 

The victim was treated for his injuries and is in stable condition. 

Trending News

Anyone with information about the stabbing and robbery should call (225) 389-2000. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days