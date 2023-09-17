Officers looking for group who stabbed man, stole his bicycle and wallet Sunday morning

BATON ROUGE - Officers are looking for three people who stabbed a man, stole his bicycle and wallet then left him on the sidewalk Sunday morning.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said the man walked into a hospital around 8 a.m. Sunday with three stab wounds to his back. The man told officers that two men and a woman stabbed him and then stole his things near the corner of South 12th Street and Terrace Avenue.

The victim was treated for his injuries and is in stable condition.

Anyone with information about the stabbing and robbery should call (225) 389-2000.