70°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Officers arrest juvenile, adult after chase involving car stolen out of EBR

3 hours 10 minutes 45 seconds ago Tuesday, January 30 2024 Jan 30, 2024 January 30, 2024 10:32 AM January 30, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

PLAQUEMINE - Two people were arrested, including a juvenile, after a chase involving a stolen car Tuesday morning. 

The Plaquemine Police Department arrested the two following a chase on Court Street in Plaquemine. Officers said the two were caught in a car reportedly stolen out of East Baton Rouge Parish. 

Trending News

No further details were immediately available. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days