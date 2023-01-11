Officer who tased handcuffed man gets prison time in malfeasance case

PORT ALLEN - The Port Allen Police Officer who used a taser on a handcuffed man twice is sitting in prison after he changed his plea from "not guilty" to "guilty."

Watch live newscasts here

Former officer Nolan Dehon was sentenced to 16 months in prison for malfeasance in office and aggravated battery. His plea agreement states he must serve at least ten months in prison before he will become eligible for release.

Dehon approached Izell Richardson in 2021 and handcuffed him after a call for help came from Richardson's sister. The woman told dispatchers her brother had broken a window at the home. Richardson was taken into custody, and what happened next was all captured on body camera video.

The video shows Port Allen police officers arriving at a home in the 1100 block of Avenue C on March 27, 2021 after getting a call that 67-year-old Izell Richardson had broken the window out of a home. Richardson told WBRZ he broke the window because the keys were locked inside.

"I left my keys, so I busted a little hole in the window to go in there to open the window," Richardson said. "My sister was in the back and called the police on me. I didn't know."

When officers show up, you can hear them asking questions in body-worn cameras.

"Come out of there before I light you up," a Port Allen Police officer is heard saying.

"This is my house," Richardson said. "I'm paying for this house. I bought everything here. I got a bad back. Don't grab me."

Officers bring Richardson to a waiting police car where he is handcuffed and placed in the backseat. The body camera footage shows he was being cooperative at the time. But, at some point, Richardson starts screaming "help."

That's when Officer Dehon pulls his taser and tells Richardson, "Scream again. Go ahead, scream."

Richardson screams for help when he is tased twice.

"You understand me," Dehon is heard saying to Richardson. "We are going to book him in for disturbing the peace."

Richardson got choked up on Wednesday as he recalled the encounter.

"That f***** put that thing to my heart and pow!" Richardson said. "I went out again."

Richardson said he had this message for Dehon.

"You're a dirty lowdown dog," Richardson said. "You need to stay locked up in jail."