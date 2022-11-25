64°
Latest Weather Blog
Officer taken to hospital after police car went off-road, flipped along Burbank Drive
BATON ROUGE - A police officer was hurt after a BRPD unit seemingly crashed through a wooden fence and flipped over along Burbank Drive early Friday morning.
The crash happened around 6 a.m. near the intersection of Burbank and Ben Hur Road. The officer was said to be in stable condition.
It did not appear that any other vehicles were involved in the crash.
WBRZ has reached out to Baton Rouge Police for more information on the wreck and the officer's condition.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Police officer hurt in rollover crash on Burbank Drive
-
Mike Hollins reunites with teammates as he recovers from UVA shooting
-
Family faces difficult Thanksgiving as toddler's killing remains unsolved
-
Mike Hollins reunites with teammates in Virginia
-
Holiday helpers feed more than 2500 people on Thanksgiving
Sports Video
-
Southeastern hosting Idaho in first round of FCS Playoffs Saturday
-
Fans' Choice Award Winner: U-High's Keylan Moses
-
Southeastern running back Derrick Graham has a deep passion for rodeo
-
Southeastern to face Idaho in first round of FCS Playoffs
-
The Black and Gold Report: New Orleans Saints vs Los Angeles Rams