Officer taken to hospital after police car went off-road, flipped along Burbank Drive

BATON ROUGE - A police officer was hurt after a BRPD unit seemingly crashed through a wooden fence and flipped over along Burbank Drive early Friday morning.

The crash happened around 6 a.m. near the intersection of Burbank and Ben Hur Road. The officer was said to be in stable condition.

It did not appear that any other vehicles were involved in the crash.

WBRZ has reached out to Baton Rouge Police for more information on the wreck and the officer's condition.