Officer in critical condition, suspect dead after shootout at Denham Springs shopping center

UPDATE: Denham Springs Police Department has identified the officer as Corporal Shawn Kelly.

DENHAM SPRINGS - A police officer is in critical condition and a suspect is dead after a gunfight erupted at a shopping center in Livingston Parish Thursday afternoon.

The gunfire was first reported around 4:20 p.m. along South Range Avenue, just north of I-12. Officers with multiple agencies swarmed the strip mall and a second scene near the intersection of Eugene Street and US 190.

Officers initially responded to the parking lot over a reported disturbance involving a man and a woman who were arguing. The suspect reportedly started shooting when police arrived, and officers returned fire.

Denham Springs Police Chief Rodney Walker said the shooter, identified as 30-year-old Justin Roberts, started driving away in an SUV and fired more shots as he drove past the officers. A Denham Springs police officer was shot multiple times in the confrontation.

Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard told WBRZ that one of his deputies stopped Roberts near Eugene Street, and the deputy opened fire after the suspect approached with a gun.

The sheriff's office said Thursday night that Roberts was pronounced dead at a hospital. Kelly remains hospitalized in critical condition.

There will be a blood drive 8 a.m. Friday at Our Lady of the Lake on Essen Lane to support the officer.