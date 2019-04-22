68°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Officer drives man to job interview following traffic stop

4 hours 6 minutes 2 seconds ago Monday, April 22 2019 Apr 22, 2019 April 22, 2019 6:25 AM April 22, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: ABC 20

CAHOKIA, Ill. - An officer with the Cahokia Police Department in Illinois is getting national recognition for helping a man on his way to a job interview.

ABC News reports that Officer Roger Gemoules pulled over a man for expired license plates. Instead of giving the man a ticket, Gemoules gave the man a ride once he explained why he was in such a rush. 

"With everything that’s been going on recently in the community around here, police get a really bad rap,” Gemoules said.

Ka'shawn Baldwin, the man Gemoules pulled over, said he was "shocked" when the officer decided to give him a ride.

“Normally cops, where I’m from, they don’t really do stuff like that. It meant everything,” he said. “It brought my spirits up.”

WICS-TV reports that Baldwin got the job after Gemoules drove him to the interview.

Mayor Curtis Mccall Jr. said he was proud of Baldwin and Gemoules.

"I am very proud of Officer Gemoules and the excellent decision-making and judgment he displayed in helping this young man," he said. "Community policing is something we strive for in Cahokia, because it is not always about writing tickets, or sending someone to jail. It is about helping people when we can and building relationships. Job well done Officer Gemoules and congrats to the young man for getting the job!"

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days