80°
Latest Weather Blog
Office of Technology Services: Most OMV customer service centers online following network outage
BATON ROUGE — Office of Motor Vehicles customer service centers were affected for several hours on Thursday by a statewide network outage.
The OMV announced the outage around 9 a.m.
By 1 p.m., the Office of Technology Services said that most services had been restored and that they are working to see how much was affected by the outage, as well as determining what caused it.
"The cause of the outage is unknown, and we are actively looking for the cause as well as the fix. The last time we had a similar outage was back in June, and we were able to quickly identify the problem and quickly correct it. I am confident we will have a similar outcome today," a spokesperson said.
Trending News
Other state services were also affected, officials said.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Good 2 Eat: Chicken Marsala Orzo
-
Raising Cane's owner Todd Graves partners with Gayle Benson to donate 100...
-
WBRZ FLASHBACK: Big chill sweeps over capital region in 1989
-
WBRZ's Sylvia Weatherspoon handing out toys this weekend at St. Vincent dePaul...
-
Man arrested for allegedly pulling woman out of car at gunpoint