Office of Motor Vehicles closed until Monday as state recovers from cyberattack

BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles will remain closed until next week as the state bounces back from an attempted ransomware attack.

Governor John Bel Edwards announced Thursday he expects OMV offices to reopen statewide Monday. Though employees are on site, the buildings are not open to the public.

Louisiana State Police also says troopers will be "exercising discretion" upon encountering recently expired licenses and registrations in the mean time.

The announcement comes as officials continue efforts to restore online services after Monday's cyberattack on Louisiana's online government services. Officials will evaluate whether or not the officials will reopen later in the day Thursday.

The state says its making progress but experts are doubtful the problems will be complete resolved soon.

"Realistically speaking, these types of impacts are very deep, and it's going to take time, if not several days, to properly recover," said Calude Louis with Dot Calm Solutions.

A similar attack happened in Atlanta last year. What is said to have started as a $50,000 ransom ending up costing that city nearly $3 million in emergency contract consulting.

Officials said Tuesday roughly 1,600 in Louisiana computers were rendered inoperable.