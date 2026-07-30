Ochsner's Massages and Mammos event offers mammograms in relaxing environment

BATON ROUGE - Ochsner Baton Rouge will host Mammo Month 2025 throughout October at locations across the capital region, offering no-cost events, mammogram screenings and educational resources to promote early detection.

The month’s highlight is the fifth annual Massages and Mammos celebration on Saturday, Oct. 4 at Ochsner Medical Complex- The Grove.

At Massages and Mammos women can get an annual screening mammogram for breast cancer in a relaxing, supportive atmosphere. The event features chair massages, light refreshments, auction items and opportunities to learn from Ochsner’s breast health experts.

There is no cost to attend, and you do not need to get a mammogram to attend.

Screening mammograms at the event must be scheduled in advance. Call 225-761-5380 to reserve your spot. Mammograms will be filed with insurance, and most insurance plans cover one screening per year.

Attendees who schedule a mammogram will receive a complimentary swag bag from Ochsner. All attendees are eligible to win prizes.