Tickets are on sale NOW for the 2026 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway!

BATON ROUGE — More than 800 of the 13,200 available tickets have already been sold for this year's St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway!

The annual fundraiser, which raises money for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, kicked off Tuesday with a series of interviews at WBRZ on Highland Road.

This year, the fundraiser is giving away a 4-bedroom, 3-bathroom, 3,000 sq. ft. home on Oak Colony Drive, built by Alvarez Construction, valued at $500,000, as well as a brand new 2026 Genesis G70 provided by All Star Automotive Group.

Tickets are on sale for the fundraiser giveaway, with the deadline to enter the raffle for free groceries for a year set for April 3. The deadline for entry for the early bird prize, a $10,000 shopping spree at Home Furniture Plus Bedding, is April 24.

The deadline for the Genesis is on May 29, with the last chance prize — free gas for a year courtesy of the Dream Day Foundation — ending on June 12.

The giveaway drawing is on June 18 on WBRZ.

Learn more about how to purchase tickets here.