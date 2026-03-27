Port Allen man with family history of colon cancer takes proactive approach to catching cancer early

PORT ALLEN — Ferral Domingue has quite the history in Port Allen, selling mailboxes and outdoor furniture at Bryan's for 34 years.

He and his wife Annette are also longtime volunteers with the Federation of the Blind, with Ferral himself being visually impaired from Retinitis Pigmentosa.

Now, he is facing another part of his history, specifically his family's history with colon cancer.

Ferral checks in with doctors for colonoscopies to check for irregularities or early signs of cancer. Taking only 15 minutes, Ferral is back selling mailboxes and outdoor furniture the next day with the peace of mind that he is being proactive about his risk for colon cancer.

WBRZ's John Pastorek continues his exploration of the stories of colon cancer survivors, with the public invited to learn more about the risk factors for colon cancer at Saturday's Get Your Rear in Gear run/walk at Pennington Biomedical Center.

Learn more here.