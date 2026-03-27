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Tony's Seafood prepares for Good Friday, the 'Super Bowl of Crawfish Season'

3 hours 1 minute 35 seconds ago Friday, March 27 2026 Mar 27, 2026 March 27, 2026 6:36 AM March 27, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Tony's Seafood is gearing up for the Super Bowl of crawfish season: Good Friday.

Darren Pizzolato says they sell around 80,000 to 100,000 pounds of crawfish the week of Good Friday.

One week out from the holy day, 2une In's Abigail Whitam headed to Tony's Seafood to see how they are preparing.

Learn more about crawfish prices across the Capital region here.

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