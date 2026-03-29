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Pedestrian killed while crossing Interstate 55 following crash in Tangipahoa Parish

1 hour 36 minutes 55 seconds ago Sunday, March 29 2026 Mar 29, 2026 March 29, 2026 2:09 PM March 29, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

TICKFAW — A pedestrian was killed in a secondary fatal crash along Interstate 55 in Tangipahoa Parish late Saturday night following the initial crash.

According to the Louisiana State Police, 26-year-old Austin B. Gentry of Independence was involved in a crash on the southbound side of Interstate 55 around 11 p.m.

Troopers said while waiting for emergency personnel to arrive, Gentry exited his vehicle and attempted to cross the northbound lanes of the interstate when a 2010 Toyota Corolla traveling northbound struck him, causing fatal injuries. 

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Gentry, who was wearing dark-colored clothing in an unilluminated section of Interstate 55, was pronounced dead at the scene.

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