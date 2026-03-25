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LSU Ag Center specialist gives tips, tricks for gardening as spring enters full bloom

2 hours 57 minutes 17 seconds ago Wednesday, March 25 2026 Mar 25, 2026 March 25, 2026 6:28 AM March 25, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - With spring now here and the weather continuing to warm up, gardening in the Capital region is in full swing!

From soil to plant placement and watering, it all helps make your thumb greener!

Abigail Whitam with 2une In spoke with Dr. Ed Bush with the LSU Ag Center on Wednesday for tips and tricks.

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