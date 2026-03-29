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Elite Queens Social Club hosts Easter Egg Hunt for residents in Gonzales
GONZALES — The Elite Queens Social Club hosted an Easter Egg Hunt on Sunday in Duplessis Park in Gonzales.
The event featured free food and games for children to enjoy.
Elite Queens is a nonprofit organization whose goal is to help and give back to those in need within the community.
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