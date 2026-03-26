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Rapper 'Toosii' joins LSU Football roster

3 hours 1 minute 18 seconds ago Thursday, March 26 2026 Mar 26, 2026 March 26, 2026 5:42 PM March 26, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - A well-known rapper has joined LSU's football team. 

According to the online roster, Nau'Jour Grainger has joined the team as a freshman wide receiver. 

Grainger, whose stage name is "Toosii," is from Rolesville, N.C. and has 350 million views on his 2023 hit "Favorite Song." 

The 26-year-old artist decided to take a break from the studio, enroll in LSU and pursue football. He posted a video of himself catching a few passes and running routes in the LSU Tiger Football practice facility on Saturday. 

@toosii you gon get yours.. #fyp #toosii #workethic #motivation #proudofme ? Proud of Me - Toosii

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Toosii was welcomed to the city by Mayor-President Sid Edwards and the Metro Council on Wednesday night.

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