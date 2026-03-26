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Kim Mulkey speaks to media ahead of Sweet 16 matchup vs. Duke
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — LSU women's basketball coach Kim Mulkey spoke to the media ahead of the Tigers' Sweet 16 matchup against 3-seed Duke.
The Tigers and Blue Devils are set to face off at 9 p.m. on Friday in the third round of the NCAA tournament. The game will air on ESPN.
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LSU is coming off a dominant 101-47 win over 7-seed Texas Tech. Duke beat 6-seed Baylor 69-46 to advance to the Sweet 16.
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