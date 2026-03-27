LSU women's basketball fans turn game day into fashion trend, boosting local businesses

BATON ROUGE — Tiger fans are showing their support for the LSU women’s basketball team in style, and it’s paying off for local businesses.

Fans dressing up like head coach Kim Mulkey has become a popular trend, with sparkles, blazers and even blonde wigs making their way into the stands. Shops across Baton Rouge say the hype is driving a surge in sales.

“Now that we have Kim Mulkey in Baton Rouge, everybody, all the girls are dressing up to go to the games,” one fan said.

WBRZ Sports' Michael Cauble even joined in on the fun during LSU’s run to the national championship in 2023, adding his own sparkles to the excitement.

The trend is not just fun, it’s big business. Local retailers, like Bella Bella, say sales have increased dramatically.

“She’s been a big boost for our sales, especially because everybody wants to dress like Kim Mulkey,” said Elise Decoteau, owner of Bella Bella.

The Mulkey-inspired fashion doesn’t stop with clothes. Fans are also changing their hairstyles to match the coach’s signature look.

“This is just one style, it’s just a short blonde bob,” said Ahmad Chabayta, owner of Luna's Beauty Supply. “Her energy, her power, it’s on point. If you put on a blonde wig, you better bring some energy and power.”

Chabayta adds that the wigs give fans a boost of confidence, and more customers are coming in searching for the look.

Business owners say they are preparing for more sales as the team pushes for another national championship, restocking popular items to meet growing fan demand.