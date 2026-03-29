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Woman injured in Denham Springs crash along Cane Market Road
DENHAM SPRINGS — A woman was pulled out of a crashed vehicle and rushed to a trauma center following a wreck in Denham Springs on Sunday.
The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said the crash happened shortly before 6 p.m. along Cane Market Road near the Watson Baptist Church.
First responders said a woman was trapped in her car and had to be extricated. She was taken to a hospital by AirMed, officials said.
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No additional information about the crash was immediately available.
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