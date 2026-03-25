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Family history of colon cancer leaves you at a heightened risk for the disease
BATON ROUGE — If your parents had colon cancer, you are at a greater risk of getting it as well.
One Baton Rouge man, Wally Gooch, ignored the signs, symptoms and his own family history with the disease and he came face to face with the silent killer.
WBRZ's John Pastorek continues his exploration of the stories of colon cancer survivors, with the public invited to learn more about the risk factors for colon cancer at Saturday's Get Your Rear in Gear run/walk at Pennington Biomedical Center.
Learn more here.
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