Latest Weather Blog
Ochsner Medical Center approved as breast milk depot
BATON ROUGE - Ochsner Medical Center Baton Rouge is now a certified breast milk depot.
According to a release, the medical center is a depot for Mothers' Milk Bank of Louisiana at Ochsner Baptist. Louisiana is now the 22nd state to have a program accredited by the Human Milk Banking Association of North America.
There is a large need for human donor breast milk in hospital neonatal intensive care units across the country, the release says. Nonprofit milk banks like Mothers' Milk Bank of Louisiana ensure that donor human milk is safe and available to infants who need it.
For more information on the milk depot at OMCBR, please contact the Lactation Department at (225) 755-4448. To learn more about Mothers’ Milk Bank of Louisiana please call (504) 703-6455 or click here.
To schedule an appointment with an Ochsner practitioner, call 225-761-5200 or visit www.Ochsner.org/info to schedule online.
