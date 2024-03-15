77°
O'Hooligans Krewe ready to ride for Wearin' of the Green parade

Friday, March 15 2024
By: Mia Monet

BATON ROUGE - The O'Hooligans Krewe is ready to ride out for the 39th annual Wearin' of the Green parade.

Kevin Doiron is the leader of the group, and even though this is only the Krewe's second year riding, Doiron says the parade has been a part of his life since he can remember.

"We always did it our whole lives and last year we finally decided to get into it and do it ourselves," says Doiron.

The theme of their float this year is "The Louisiana Swamp."

See them at the Wearin' of the Green Saturday morning. 

