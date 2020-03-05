NYT best-selling author Angie Thomas to deliver keynote address at BRCC event

BATON ROUGE – A celebrated author is scheduled to visit the capital city.

Baton Rouge Community College has announced that during its March 19 Women’s History Month program, New York Times best-selling author Angie Thomas will deliver the keynote address.

Thomas, a resident of Jackson, Mississippi, is the author of The Hate U Give, which sold roughly 1.5 million copies in North America since it was first published in 2017.

Thomas holds a BFA in creative writing from Belhaven University. The Hate U Give was adapted into a major motion picture by Fox 2000, starring Amandla Stenberg and directed by George Tillman, Jr.

The program is free and open to the public and will be followed by a reception.

The event takes place Thursday, March 19 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. in the Magnolia Theatre, Mid City Campus, 201 Community College Drive.

