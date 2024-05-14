NWS confirms multiple tornadoes touched down in southwest Louisiana on Monday

LAKE CHARLES - The National Weather Service (NWS) confirmed tornado damage in southwest Louisiana from Monday afternoon. The tornado, confirmed to be an EF-1, touched down in Westlake and traveled six and a half miles, crossing I-10 into downtown Lake Charles. Several homes and businesses were damaged in its path.

Another tornado was confirmed in Sulphur where several businesses and homes were damaged. The NWS issued a correction their initial damage assessment, now noting that the Sulphur tornado was an EF-2 with estimated peak winds at 120 mph.

The NWS also confirmed EF-2 damage in Henderson. Watch KATC's coverage of the damage in Henderson here.

While no tornadoes have yet been confirmed for the capital area, there was severe weather in and around Baton Rouge throughout Monday night. NWS survey crews from the New Orleans office will be assessing damage in Livonia and Erwinville on Tuesday afternoon. Crews from the NWS Lake Charles office will also be conducting surveys in Sulphur, Cecilia, and Henderson.

Three deaths have been confirmed to be caused by the storm system: a woman in St. Martinville, and woman nine months pregnant as well as her unborn child in Port Allen.