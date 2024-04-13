83°
Nussmeier shines, offense and defense tie at LSU spring Game

Saturday, April 13 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - The LSU football team played their annual spring game Saturday afternoon at Tiger Stadium.

In a format pitting the offense and defense against each other, the offense and defense played to a 34-34 tie.

Projected LSU starting quarterback Garrett Nussmeier played well, leading three touchdown drives and tossing two touchdown passes.

Wide Receivers Kyren Lacy and Zavion Thomas hauled in Nussmeier touchdown passes.

