Nussmeier shines, offense and defense tie at LSU spring Game
BATON ROUGE - The LSU football team played their annual spring game Saturday afternoon at Tiger Stadium.
In a format pitting the offense and defense against each other, the offense and defense played to a 34-34 tie.
That's a wrap for spring football!— Jack Schemmel (@Jack_Schemmel27) April 13, 2024
Garrett Nussmeier went 7-for-7 for 186 yards and 2 TDs at today's #LSU spring game.
The offense and defense played to a 34-34 tie. pic.twitter.com/p4cbnkWif5
Projected LSU starting quarterback Garrett Nussmeier played well, leading three touchdown drives and tossing two touchdown passes.
Wide Receivers Kyren Lacy and Zavion Thomas hauled in Nussmeier touchdown passes.