Nurse helps NICU patients experience snow day at Women's Hospital

BATON ROUGE - Like many of the hospitals in the capitol area, Women's Hospital in Baton Rouge went into lockdown mode as the arctic blast hit south Louisiana last week. In the neonatal intensive care unit, or NICU, one nurse allowed many patients to experience snow for the first time.

NICU nurses brought around a miniature snowman, Steve, to various patients to allow them to experience snow for the first time and even FaceTimed parents who were locked out to give them that experience.

"I asked the nurse if we can FaceTime, and then while we were FaceTiming, one of our nurses Emily here popped up with the little snowman, and that was super exciting for us because we knew we couldn't get on the roads for at least 2 to 3 days, so that was a really special moment to see how my baby was doing," one parent, Gabrielle Lege, said.

Emily Esch, a nurse for the unit, was on the activation team for the winter weather. She came up with the idea to have a miniature snowman to visit patients in the unit.

Esch said the concern was not regarding the patients, but rather how the parents might miss out on record snowfall with their children.

"The parents probably wouldn't be able to get here to make memories about this once in a lifetime thing with their babies, so we're here, so why not?", Esch said.