St. Mary Parish elementary school vandalized, students will do at-home learning Monday

FRANKLIN - Students at W. P. Foster Elementary School will have an at-home learning day on Monday after the school was vandalized.

School officials announced the change on Sunday night around 9:15 p.m.

"We regret to inform you that W. P. Foster Elementary School was vandalized. Students will have a stay-home virtual learning day tomorrow - Monday, March 16, 2026. Faculty and staff will report to work as normal," the school system said.

WBRZ has asked for more information about the reported vandalism.