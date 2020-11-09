November lane shifts, road closures throughout the capital area

EAST BATON ROUGE

- Government Street will have inside lane closures in both directions between the intersections of Jefferson Highway and Lobdell Avenue.

These closures will continue from Monday, Nov. 2 through Monday, Nov. 30. One lane of travel will be maintained in all directions at all times.

This closure is necessary for constructing median islands and pavement striping. These closures are subject to change due to adverse weather conditions.

- North 7th Street will become a 2-way street for local traffic only between Lakeland Dr. and Whittaker Ave. from Nov. 6 through 6:30 a.m. on November 20.

This closure is for saw cutting, asphalt removal, and sewer installation.

- Oliphant Road between Hamblin Drive and Floynell Drive will be closed on Monday, Nov. 9 at 12 p.m. until Tuesday, Nov. 10 at 7 p.m.

The full road closure is for emergency point repair.

- I-10 West between Highland Rd. and Siegen Ln. near the Pecue Ln. overpass will have single and double lane closures beginning Monday, November 9th, and extending through Saturday, November 14th nightly from 9 p.m. through 5 a.m.

Double lane closures will take place nightly from 11 p.m. through 4 a.m.

These closures are necessary to facilitated PMD and diaphragm installation over I-10 Westbound.

- East Pinnacle Circle between 19032 East Pinnacle Circle and 18944 East Pinnacle Circle will be closed from Tuesday, Nov. 10 at 7 a.m. until 6 p.m.

This closure is necessary for emergency point repair.

WEST BATON ROUGE

- Plantation Ave between LA 415 and US 190 will have alternating lane closures at LA 415 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 9.

This is for asphalt work at the intersection of LA 415 and Plantation Ave.

- The inside lane of LA 415 Northbound will be closed from just South of I-10 to Commercial Dr.

The lane will be closed from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday through Thursday and from 7 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Monday.

This lane closure is needed to install a left turn lane on LA 215 at Commercial Dr.

LIVINGSTON PARISH

- I-12 Westbound will have a partial road closure affecting the left lane beginning November 8 through November 13 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. daily.

The location starts at LA 1249 and ends at approx. 4 miles West of LA 441. This lane closure will allow crews to haul dirt and work on the concrete for the future cable barrier system.

Detour: Westbound I-12 motorists may take I-55 North to US 190 West to LA 447 South back to I-12 West.

ST. MARTIN/IBERVILLE PARISH

- I-10 will have alternating lane closures in both directions on the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge in St. Martin and Iberville Parishes for a sweeping operation on the following nights.

Wednesday, November 11 at 9 p.m. until Thursday, November 12 at 6 a.m., weather permitting.

Thursday, November 12 at 9 p.m. until Friday, November 13 at 6 a.m., weather permitting.

All permit and oversize loads along with emergency vehicles will be allowed to pass.

TANGIPAHOA PARISH

- I-55 near the Ponchatoula Exit (Mile Point 26) is scheduled to have intermittent and alternating lane closures at the following times and locations, weather permitting.

I-55 Northbound:

Monday, November 9 through Friday, November 20, from 7 p.m. to 3 p.m.

I-55 Southbound:

Monday, November 9 through Friday, November 20, from 9 a.m. to 5 a.m.

Wide loads will be restricted to 12’ through the work zone. Emergency vehicles will have access.

Detour: Motorists traveling I-55 North may take US 51 Business North (Exit 23) to I-12, then west to re-intersect I-55. Motorists traveling I-55 South may take I-12 East to US 51 Business South (Exit 40) to re-intersect I-55.