Nov. 18 last day for flood victims to receive tax reduction in Livingston Parish

LIVINGSTON – Friday was the last day for owners of flood damaged property to get a tax break on their Livingston Parish tax bill.

If flood victims showed their proof of damage, they could get a 20 percent property tax reduction.

One property owner, Sonya Beadle, said that the flood caused $500,000 in damages to her day care center in Denham Springs that has been closed since August.

"It was so horrible. The pictures didn't describe what it was. When I walked through, I walked back out and said I can't do this, I'm done," Beadle said.

Livingston Parish officials sent out 21,000 letters notifying residents to show proof of damage by Friday in order to receive the reduction. Some residents waited until the last minute to bring in that proof.

Some property owners, like Patsy Hester, did not get a notice at all.

"I didn't know anything about it," Hester.

Beadel said that the reduction in property does help, however it is not enough for her since she lost her only source of income.

"20 percent when you did not had an income for five or six months is not a whole lot," Beadle said.