Not on the market long after decommitting from Purdue, Woodlawn's Rickie Collins chooses LSU

1 hour 54 minutes 32 seconds ago Wednesday, August 10 2022 Aug 10, 2022 August 10, 2022 11:43 PM August 10, 2022 in Sports
Source: WBRZ-TV
By: WBRZ Sports

After falling out of love with his commitment to Purdue, Woodlawn 4 star quarterback Rickie Collins chose to stay home to play for the Tigers of LSU. Collins is a top 200 prospect nationally and is the 12th best player in the state of Louisiana according to 247 Sports.

