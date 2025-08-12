'Not done yet': Odell Beckham Jr. denies viral fake retirement rumor

BATON ROUGE — Legendary LSU football wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. took to social media Tuesday afternoon to shut down swirling rumors of his retirement that stemmed from a troll account.

As the sports world reacted to the fake news of his retirement, Beckham posted on X, formerly Twitter, "Not done yet... thanks for hr concerns and have a blessed day."

Not done yet… thanks for hr concerns and have a blessed day. — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) August 12, 2025

The rumor seems to have begun with a post by an account parodying well-known ESPN NFL correspondent Adam Schefter. The post, which gained over 2 million views, claimed that Beckham retired from the NFL after 10 seasons, accompanied by a picture of Beckham and a child looking at MetLife Stadium.

After 10 seasons in the NFL, Odell Beckham Jr. has decided to retire. Beckham Jr. played for the Giants, Browns, Rams, Ravens, and Dolphins. He announced Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/MHOarCpDoR — Adam Schelfer (@AdamSche1fer) August 12, 2025

Beckham even replied directly to the post, "LOL ---... when was that announced and by who? That's funny, appreciate the concerns but this S--- ain't over yet."

Around an hour later, Beckham posted again to ask people to stop believing everything they read on the internet and to stop texting him congratulations on retirement. He even seemingly joked that he would block anyone who continues to text him.

No seriously. Plz stop reading everything on the internet, and stop texting me happy retirement b4 u piss me off ??????. That will get no response. I promise u the day I’m done I will let u kno. Again if u text me happy retirement im just gon have to block u????. Thanks — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) August 12, 2025

The wide receiver is currently a free agent as he comes off a one-year stint with the Miami Dolphins.