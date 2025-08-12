82°
'Not done yet': Odell Beckham Jr. denies viral fake retirement rumor

2 hours 52 minutes 25 seconds ago Tuesday, August 12 2025 Aug 12, 2025 August 12, 2025 6:54 PM August 12, 2025 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: Nathan Messina

BATON ROUGE — Legendary LSU football wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. took to social media Tuesday afternoon to shut down swirling rumors of his retirement that stemmed from a troll account.

As the sports world reacted to the fake news of his retirement, Beckham posted on X, formerly Twitter, "Not done yet... thanks for hr concerns and have a blessed day."

The rumor seems to have begun with a post by an account parodying well-known ESPN NFL correspondent Adam Schefter. The post, which gained over 2 million views, claimed that Beckham retired from the NFL after 10 seasons, accompanied by a picture of Beckham and a child looking at MetLife Stadium. 

Trending News

Beckham even replied directly to the post, "LOL ---... when was that announced and by who? That's funny, appreciate the concerns but this S--- ain't over yet."

Around an hour later, Beckham posted again to ask people to stop believing everything they read on the internet and to stop texting him congratulations on retirement. He even seemingly joked that he would block anyone who continues to text him.

The wide receiver is currently a free agent as he comes off a one-year stint with the Miami Dolphins. 

