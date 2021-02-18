North Baton Rouge COVID-19 vaccination clinic rescheduled due to severe weather

BATON ROUGE - The North Baton Rouge COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic has been rescheduled to February 26 and 27 due to the extended severe winter weather this week.

The community vaccination clinic will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 26 and Saturday, Feb. 27 at Living Faith Christian Center, located at 6375 Winbourne Ave.

Eligible North Baton Rouge residents are urged to schedule an appointment prior to arrival and are free to the patient.

Those interested in scheduling an appointment can call the East Baton Rouge Council on Aging Call Center at 225-831-9200. The center is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.