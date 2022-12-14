49°
Latest Weather Blog
Normal flaring conditions at North Baton Rouge refinery likely cause of rumble noises
BATON ROUGE - Residents across the Greater Baton Rouge area have reported hearing a low rumbling noise Wednesday night, likely from flaring at the Exxon plant.
Exxon Mobil Baton Rouge said their plant is experiencing flaring that will last through Thursday.
Flaring is a safety measures to convert gases into carbon dioxide and water vapor and are considered to be a safe, environmentally acceptable way to control excess process gases.
Trending News
Flaring is not a concern to resident's safety, but can produce low rumbling noises and even high frequency noises that can sound like a jet plane overhead.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Metro Council decides on new garbage contract; twice a week pickups
-
I-10 closed due to vehicle fire near Washington St. exit
-
More than 30K without power after tornado rips through New Orleans area
-
Tornado sightings in New Iberia
-
Mother, child dead after tornado touches down in Caddo Parish