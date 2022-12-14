49°
Normal flaring conditions at North Baton Rouge refinery likely cause of rumble noises

Wednesday, December 14 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Residents across the Greater Baton Rouge area have reported hearing a low rumbling noise Wednesday night, likely from flaring at the Exxon plant. 

Exxon Mobil Baton Rouge said their plant is experiencing flaring that will last through Thursday. 

Flaring is a safety measures to convert gases into carbon dioxide and water vapor and are considered to be a safe, environmentally acceptable way to control excess process gases.

Flaring is not a concern to resident's safety, but can produce low rumbling noises and even high frequency noises that can sound like a jet plane overhead. 

