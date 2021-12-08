55°
NOPD officer injured after handcuffed suspect gets loose, knocks her to the ground
NEW ORLEANS - An officer with the New Orleans Police Department was sent to the hospital after a suspect got loose from his handcuffs and knocked the officer to the ground.
The incident happened just after 5 p.m. Sunday in the 9600 block of Chef Menteur Highway, WWL-TV reports. Police say the officer was responding to a shoplifting incident and placed 23-year-old Ishionte Jackson in handcuffs. Jackson was able to escape and knock the officer to the ground.
The officer suffered a head injury. No further information was provided.
Police say, Jackson was apprehended by another officer and addition charges are expected to be levied against him.
