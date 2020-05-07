54°
Non-profit sends touching gift to fallen BRPD officer's son
BATON ROUGE - A non-profit organization based in Ohio sent a very special gift to the son of a fallen Baton Rouge Police officer this week.
On Monday, the Baton Rouge Police Department shared photos of the gift, a special rocker crafted to look like a BRPD patrol unit, from Hero's Rock. According to the organization's Facebook page, its goal is to show appreciation to officers who make the the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty.
BRPD says the rocker was delivered to the son of Montrell Jackson, one of three officers killed in last year's deadly police ambush on Airline Highway. Jackson 's son, Mason, had been born just a short time before the shooting in July 2016.
The rocker was specifically crafted to look like Jackson's unit.
