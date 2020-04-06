Non-profit group serving meals out of Woodlawn Elementary parking lot after virus shutters cafeteria

BATON ROUGE - School officials shut down the cafeteria at Woodlawn Elementary after a worker at the meal site tested positive for coronavirus.

The East Baton Rouge Parish school system announced Monday it closed the cafeteria, but those in need will still be able to pick up meals at the campus. The school system says it has allowed the Three O'Clock Project to set up in the school's parking lot and serve meals in order to accommodate the area.

The Three O'Clock Project is a local non-profit that specializes in getting healthy meals to at-risk children outside of school.

The staff members who were working the cafeteria are self-isolating in order to ensure no one else contracted the virus.