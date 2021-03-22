NOLA police request help in identifying suspects tied to Saturday night Bourbon Street shooting

NEW ORLEANS — Officials in New Orelans are asking the public for help in identifying the suspects involved in a Saturday (March 20) night shooting in the French Quarter.

According to WWL-TV, the New Orleans Police Department (NOPD) said the shooting occurred around 11:06 p.m. while two people were arguing with each other in the 300 block of Bourbon Street.

At some point during the argument, one of the two individuals pulled out a gun and opened fire.

Police say the bullets hit two people, and they're asking the public to help name the individuals involved in the argument.

NOPD released a photo of two people believed to be involved in the Bourbon Street shooting, and they say it's the person in the black jacket who appeared to pull out a gun and open fire. That said, they are interested in identifying both of the individuals involved.