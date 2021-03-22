Latest Weather Blog
NOLA police request help in identifying suspects tied to Saturday night Bourbon Street shooting
NEW ORLEANS — Officials in New Orelans are asking the public for help in identifying the suspects involved in a Saturday (March 20) night shooting in the French Quarter.
According to WWL-TV, the New Orleans Police Department (NOPD) said the shooting occurred around 11:06 p.m. while two people were arguing with each other in the 300 block of Bourbon Street.
At some point during the argument, one of the two individuals pulled out a gun and opened fire.
Police say the bullets hit two people, and they're asking the public to help name the individuals involved in the argument.
NOPD released a photo of two people believed to be involved in the Bourbon Street shooting, and they say it's the person in the black jacket who appeared to pull out a gun and open fire. That said, they are interested in identifying both of the individuals involved.
The NOPD is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying two subjects believed to be involved in a aggravated...Posted by New Orleans Police Department on Sunday, March 21, 2021
Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to help by anonymously calling CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111. Those who wish to speak directly with NOPD Eighth District detectives who are involved with this case can contact these authorities at 504-658-6080.
