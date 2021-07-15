NOLA bakery offering free king cake for a year for info on stolen truck

Image via Facebook: Haydel's Bakery

NEW ORLEANS - Haydel's Bakery in New Orleans is offering one free King Cake per week for a full year to anyone who has information about a truck stolen from the bakery early Thursday morning.

The bakery posted on Facebook about the incident looking for information about a man who broke into the bakery's freight truck and stole it. The truck is described as a 24-foot International Freight truck. The truck has a crack at the bottom of the rear door on the driver's side and a scratch on the side near the back on the driver's side as well.

The bakery says that the truck had several of the bakery's Mardi Gras supplies inside.



The incident occurred Thursday at 2:45 a.m.



The bakery urged its customers to call the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office with any information.