No injuries reported after early-morning house fire in Hammond
HAMMOND - Crews were able to control a massive blaze before it threatened other buildings early Wednesday morning.
The Hammond Fire Department was called to a home on JW Davis Road shortly after midnight Wednesday. The department said the flames were endangering a nearby structure, but crews were able to get the fire under control before it spread.
No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire was still under investigation as of Wednesday morning.
