No charges for off-duty deputy who shot drunken intruder in his front yard

LIVINGSTON - A sheriff's deputy who shot and killed a man who attacked him in his front yard will not face charges.

The Livingston Parish District Attorney's Office announced Tuesday that Caleb Browning would be charged in the deadly shooting of Aaron Sparkman, which unfolded on the front lawn of Browning's home on Dec. 16, 2019. The DA's findings suggest Sparkman had gone there to confront the off-duty deputy and his estranged girlfriend, with whom he had a 3-year-old child.

Investigators say neighbors heard Sparkman blaring loud music and firing off several rounds from a gun before leaving in his truck, with the child in-tow, about a half-hour before the confrontation. Sparkman was reportedly infuriated that his ex refused to come over and was ignoring his messages.

Once Sparkman arrived at the gated home, he left the child in the truck while he snuck onto the property through a wooded area. Interviews with Browning and the woman, as well as shell casings in the yard, later revealed that Sparkman had fired his weapon several times while approaching from the woods.

Surveillance video reportedly showed the two men come face-to-face in the driveway with guns drawn. Browning allegedly put his gun to his side in a brief attempt to de-escalate the situation. However, Sparkman was seen on video approaching Browning and swinging the gun at him as it shot off another round. The two men grappled with one another and Sparkman was shot multiple times.

Sparkman was later pronounced dead from his injuries. Browning survived the scuffle with a gunshot wound to the leg.

Blood tests later revealed that Sparkman had a BAC of .117 percent and was legally drunk.

It's unclear whether Browning has returned to active duty at this time.