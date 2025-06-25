No arrests in deadly after-hours club shooting, detainees released

BATON ROUGE - Four days after a deadly shooting on Choctaw Drive, no arrests have been made despite dozens of witnesses being at the crowded after-hours club when the shots were fired.

A barrage of gunfire lead to the death of 25-year-old Prenesha Wagner on Sunday morning.

"Two groups of people just shooting at each other. She was the innocent bystander," said Wagner's father, Prede Albert.

Five others were injured during the chaos that unfolded in the parking lot of the club.

As of Wednesday afternoon, none of the people detained were arrested and have been released.

"We detained several suspects at the scene and brought them in for questioning. There have been no charges yet as we sort through a bunch of evidence," BRPD Chief T.J. Morse said. "We seized six guns, towed eight vehicles and we know more guns are inside those vehicles that we have to process, collected over 160 shell casings that all have to be processed and matched."

Morse says many more could have been injured or killed if one of his officers hadn't been near by.

"One of our officers was in the area and very heroically stepped in to stop this violence. He was severely outnumbered and outgunned. When you look at the type of rounds that were being fired out there, just him by himself with a handgun stepped in and intervened and addressed one of the shooters in this and that stopped all the shooting."

As for the club that the shooting occurred outside of, Morse says he's keeping an eye on the owners and future events.

"You can't be having alcohol when you're not supposed to have alcohol. You can't have more people than you're supposed to have and you can't have people parking on other people's property. So that's something we are going to stay on top of."