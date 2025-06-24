'She was a beautiful child': Father of 24-year-old killed in shooting wants justice for his daughter

BATON ROUGE - A late-night shooting killed a 24-year-old woman and injured five others. The family of Prenesha Wagner wants to know who’s responsible for her death.

Prenesha Wagner spends most weekends with her family, and Saturday night was no different.

“My daughter just loved having fun,” Prede Albert, Prenesha’s father, said. “The last day of her life, she was enjoying herself.”

Albert said he thought the late-night calls he received were pranks from his kids. He read text messages the next morning from his children and his sister.

“[They were] telling me that my baby was dead, that she got killed,” he said. “That was that.”

In front of a business on Choctaw Drive, tributes are piled high for a life cut short.

Police say early Sunday morning, a group of women were arguing and groups of men pulled out guns and started shooting at each other, and Wagner was caught in the crossfire. Five others were also shot.

Heartfelt messages penned in felt-tip marker are as permanent as the red brick and stained concrete.

Nextdoor Camren “King” Farley, a Baton Rouge club promoter, was hosting a late-night party before the shooting started. He says security and police were both on the scene, watching the crowd.

About 160 rounds were fired in the gun battle, at least one shot came from a Baton Rouge Police Officer, according to Chief “T.J” Morse.

Prenesha Wagner was running to her car to get safety. Her father wants justice.

“She was a beautiful child,” Albert said. “She worked hard. We did everything we could to raise her the right way.”