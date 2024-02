No. 9 LSU women's basketball beats Florida 106-66

BATON ROUGE - LSU women's basketball defeated Florida 106-66 thanks in part to a season-high 21 points from Haley Van Lith.

LSU (19-4) scored 106 points against Florida (11-9), which is their most points scored against an SEC opponent since 2004. That was helped by Mikaylah Williams and Haley Van Lith, who both scored a team-leading 21 points each.

LSU plays at Vanderbilt Thursday, Feb. 8 at 8 p.m.