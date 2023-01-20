No. 9 LSU gym gets first win of the year, beating No. 12 Missouri 197.150 to 196.525

BATON ROUGE - The LSU gymnastics team finally gets a win, beating No. 12 Missouri 197.150 to 196.525. The Tigers were led by Haleigh Bryant, who had an all-around score of 39.750, and a perfect 10 on the vault.

Alexis Jeffery had her best performance as a Tiger with a 9.925 on the bars, and sophomore Aleah Finnegan had a 9.95 on the beam that helped with a disappointing rotation.

The Tigers improve to 1-3, and 1-1 in the SEC. They're set to face Arkansas next Friday.