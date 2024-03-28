No. 6 LSU Softball defeats No. 11 Texas A&M on a walk off home run

BATON ROUGE - No. 6 LSU Softball defeated No. 11 Texas A&M in game one of their series Thursday night with a final score of 2-1.

The Aggies scored a run in the first inning from a bases loaded walk, and the Tigers would remain scoreless until the fifth inning.

In the bottom of the fifth, Ciara Briggs hit an infield single to plate Maia Townsend who pinch ran for Maci Bergeron after she started the inning with a stand up double.

The 1-1 score would remain through the rest of the game, so they went into extra innings.

Taylor Pleasants hit a solo home run to center field on the first pitch she saw in the bottom of the eighth inning that would win the game for LSU.

Pitcher Sydney Berzon pitched the entire game allowing one run on seven hits and five strikeouts.

The Tigers and Aggies will go head to head again on Friday a 5 p.m. at Tiger Park.