No. 5 LSU beats Oregon State 6-5, headed to Baton Rouge Regional Championship
BATON ROUGE - The LSU Tigers are heading to the Baton Rouge Regional Championship after beating Oregon State 6-5 on Sunday night.
For the second straight day, the weather delayed the game. The Beavers were up 1-0 in the third inning when the game was stopped because of lightning.
The game did not restart for another three hours, but when it did the Tigers' bats woke up. LSU hit five home runs on the night, starting with a Dylan Crews bomb in the fourth, and ending with a Brayden Jobert homer to give LSU the lead in the eighth.
Ty Floyd started the game, giving up only one run in 3 innings. Thatcher Hurd came in after the delay, pitching five innings and having 12 strikeouts. Gavin Guidry closed the game for LSU.
The Tigers are now in the driver's seat and will wait to play Oregon State Monday in the Regional Championship. The game will start at 1 p.m. and will air on ESPN Plus.
