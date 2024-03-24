68°
No. 5 LSU baseball loses 12-2, drops series to No. 8 Florida

1 hour 55 minutes 50 seconds ago Sunday, March 24 2024 Mar 24, 2024 March 24, 2024 4:32 PM March 24, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Image credit to LSU Baseball

BATON ROUGE - No. 5 LSU dropped their second SEC series after losing to No. 6 Florida 12-2 Sunday at Alex Box Stadium.

The game remained scoreless through four innings until LSU gained a 1-0 lead at the bottom of the fourth. Florida responded with a 6-run fifth inning. 

Jared Jones and Florida pitcher Jac Caglianone were given unsportsmanlike warnings after the two were seen talking to each other after a Jared Jones' homerun in the bottom of the fifth inning.

Shortly after, Hayden Travinski strikes out swinging and LSU head coach Jay Johnson sees Caglianone speak to his players again.

The Florida pitcher did not get ejected, so Johnson took his frustrations out on the home-plate umpire which got him ejected for the remainder of the game.

The Tigers would not score again and allow 6 Florida homeruns and 12 runs scored to end the game after eight innings.

This is the second week in a row that LSU gets run-ruled to lose an SEC series.

LSU faces Southeastern at Alex Box Stadium Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.

