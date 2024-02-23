No. 3 LSU baseball loses first game of the season 5-2 to Stony Brook

Image credit to LSU Baseball

BATON ROUGE - No. 3 LSU suffered their first loss of the season against Stony Brook Friday afternoon.

Stony Brook and LSU both scored two runs in the second inning before Stony Brook took a 3-2 lead, which they never relinquished. They furthered their lead with a two-run 8th inning after LSU loaded the bases with no outs.

LSU faces Northern Illinois at home Saturday at 1 p.m.