No. 3 LSU baseball loses first game of the season 5-2 to Stony Brook
BATON ROUGE - No. 3 LSU suffered their first loss of the season against Stony Brook Friday afternoon.
Stony Brook and LSU both scored two runs in the second inning before Stony Brook took a 3-2 lead, which they never relinquished. They furthered their lead with a two-run 8th inning after LSU loaded the bases with no outs.
LSU faces Northern Illinois at home Saturday at 1 p.m.
