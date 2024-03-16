80°
No. 2 LSU softball defeats Ole Miss 3-0

Saturday, March 16 2024
By: Adam Burruss
Image credit to LSU Softball

BATON ROUGE - No. 2 LSU softball kept its undefeated season alive with a 3-0 win over Ole Miss Saturday.

LSU (24-0) scored one run in the first after Ali Newland reached on a scoring error, and past that, they kept Ole Miss scoreless as pitcher Kelley Lynch recorded four strikeouts and only two hits through seven innings.

In the bottom of the sixth, Sierra Daniel's groundout to second with runners on second and third scored Maia Townsend, and Ciara Briggs followed with an RBI single to score Karli Petty, who advanced to third previously.

The Tigers continue their series with Ole Miss Sunday at 4:30 p.m.

