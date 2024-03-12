No. 2 LSU beats No. 3 Texas in softball to remain undefeated

BATON ROUGE — No. 2 LSU jumped to a 6-0 lead after two innings and Sydney Berzon retired the final 10 batters she faced Tuesday as the Tigers' softball team remained undefeated with a 7-4 victory over Texas at Tiger Park.

LSU moved to 23-0 on the season while Texas fell to 21-3.

Berzon allowed nine hits across the seven-inning contest. At the plate, Ciara Briggs went 2-for-3 with two runs and an RBI. Kelley Lynch has a bases-clearing double in the first inning.

LSU opens its home Southeastern Conference season this weekend against Ole Miss.

Briggs scored in the first inning on Raeleen Gutierrez' double, and Taylor Pleasants scored when Karli Petty was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded. Lynch then doubled to left center, clearing the bases and giving the Tigers a 5-0 lead after one inning.

Briggs scored again in the second, reaching on a lead-off bunt and advancing to second on a wild pitch. Ali Newland singled down the right field line for the RBI and the Tigers led 6-0 after two.

Texas clawed back three runs in the third and another in the top of the fourth before LSU tallied its final run.

In the bottom of the fourth, Sierra Daniel tripled to right center and scored on Briggs' sacrifice fly to left field.

Berzon (9-0) struck out three of the final 10 batters she faced. Starter Teagan Kavan lasted two-thirds of an inning for Texas and was responsible for each of the Tigers' first five runs. It was her first loss of the season after 10 victories.